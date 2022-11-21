The sun is shining! Get your picnic blankets out and stock up on your Summer Wine. Our Summer Wine Fundraiser is back. ORDER NOW!

This year we are selling delicious wine generously provided by 3CR supporter Jamsheed Wines. Just $20 per bottle or you can snap up even more of a bargain by buying in a dozen or 1/2 dozen lots/mixes. Order online or call the station 9419 8377 during b/hrs.

Liquor Limited Licence No: 90168387 WARNING: Under the Liquor Control Reform Act 1998 it is an offence • To supply alcohol to a person under the age of 18 years (Penalty exceeds $19,000) • For a person under the age of 18 years to purchase or receive Liquor. (Penalty exceeds $800)