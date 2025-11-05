Congratulations to our finalists and award winners

5th November 2025
Award winning radio!

Congratulations to our three winners at the recent Community Broadcasting Association of Australia Awards! 3CR Breakfast Shows took away the ‘Best Program: News and Current Affairs’, Rachel Kirby was awarded ‘Outstanding Station Leadership’ and Tilde Joy won the inaugural ‘Jane Brownrigg Award - Outstanding Volunteer Contribution’. Fantastic! A special shout out to the other finalists including The Sporting RecordNasser Mashni from Palestine Remembered and Vivien Langford from The Climate Action Show. A huge congratulations to all!

