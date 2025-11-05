Congratulations to our finalists and award winners

Congratulations to our three winners at the recent Community Broadcasting Association of Australia Awards! 3CR Breakfast Shows took away the ‘Best Program: News and Current Affairs’, Rachel Kirby was awarded ‘Outstanding Station Leadership’ and Tilde Joy won the inaugural ‘Jane Brownrigg Award - Outstanding Volunteer Contribution’. Fantastic! A special shout out to the other finalists including The Sporting Record, Nasser Mashni from Palestine Remembered and Vivien Langford from The Climate Action Show. A huge congratulations to all!