Disability Day 2025

Get ready for Disability Day and our 12-hour broadcast on Wednesday 3 December - ‘RIGHT RELATIONS & INNOVATIONS.’ This year’s theme is about disabled people’s visions of a safe future for everyone, and the relationships and innovations that can get us there. From disabled peoples’ relationship with unceded Indigenous land and Sovereignty, community relationships, arts and culture, access and inclusion, intimate relationships and ending violence, marriage equality for disabled people, forming families, assistance animals, transformative justice, disabled people’s relationships with technology, carer relationships, and so much more. 7am-7pm Wednesday 3 December. Full details here.