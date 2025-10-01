Done By Law trivia night

It's time again for Done By Law's legendary trivia night! Get it in your diary now - Friday 24 October, 6.30pm at the Richmond Town Hall. Come along for your annual opportunity to catch up with like-minded folks in the community legal sector and beyond and try your luck at taking home all of the glorious glory! The competition will end, as it always does, with limbo and dancing, and it will be fabulous. And of course, all funds raised go to 3CR and the mighty Done By Law program. Book your table online now.