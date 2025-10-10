Happy licence day!

TODAY (Friday 10 October 2025) marks 50 years since 3CR Community Radio (Community Radio Federation) gained its licence! After years of agitating, organising and advocating, we successfully applied for what was then a ‘restricted commercial licence’ under the provision of the Broadcasting and Television Act. Full-time broadcasting kicked off the following year (1976) in early July. So save the date now - we’re celebrating 50 years on air on Saturday 4 July 2026 with an event at the Collingwood Town Hall. Image: Community Radio Public Meeting poster from 1975.