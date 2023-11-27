3CR Wine Summer Fundraiser

It’s gonna be a hot summer! Yay for Summer! Summer brings swimming, summer brings picnics in the park and summer brings the 3CR Summer Wine fundraiser. So find a shady spot, grab your picnic blanket and gather your mates and get your order in! We are selling delicious wine generously provided by a Victorian wine producer just in time for your summer gathering. This year we have a new provider, and we know you will love the wine! Wines a can be purchased in a single bottle, a gift pack of three, or get a discount and order a half dozen or a full dozen. For an extra $10 we can deliver to anyone in a 15km radius of the station. It’s easy to support 3CR this Summer! Order online now or call the station on 03 9419 8377 during business hours.

LIMITED LIQUOR LICENCE 90174445.