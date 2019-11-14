3CR Summer Wine Fundraiser

We are selling some delicious wine generously provided by 3CR supporter Bress winery in Harcourt just in time for summer. Just $20 per bottle, or you can snap up even more of a bargain by buying a 1/2 dozen ($115) or dozen ($225)... and you can mix it up with a mixed dozen or 1/2 dozen order. All wine has a 3CR label. You can order online here, and the wine be available for collection from 3CR studios up until 12 noon Tuesday 24 December 2019 or call us at the station during business hours 03 9419 8377 to place your order.

Liquor Limited Licence No: 90147502

WARNING:

Under the Liquor Control Reform Act 1998 it is an offence

To supply alcohol to a person under the age of 18 years (Penalty exceeds $19,000)

For a person under the age of 18 years to purchase or receive Liquor. (Penalty exceeds $800)

This years varietals include:

Shiraz

Rose’

Pinot Noir

Cabernet Franc

Chardonnay

Pinot Gris

Bressecco (Prosecco – Sparkling white)