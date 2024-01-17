Tunnerminnerwait Maulboyheenner commemoration broadcast

Come along this Saturday 20 January from midday for the Tunnerminnerwait & Maulboyheenner Commemoration 2024 at the Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner monument - corner of Victoria St and Franklin St, Melbourne. The first hour of the Commemoration will be broadcast live and the microphone will be opened to the people attending the commemoration to air their views after the guest speakers have spoken. After the commemoration, walk in silence from the execution site to their last resting place at the eastern end of the northern wall that divides Melbourne's Queen Victoria Markets, to acknowledge their just struggle (please bring flowers).