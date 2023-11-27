Disability Day - Health Sovereignty

Tune in to HEALTH SOVEREIGNTY, 3CR’s International Day of People with Disability broadcast. On 3rd December, 7am to 7pm, we’re talking about what Health, Wellbeing and Body Sovereignty mean, for multiply-marginalised disabled people, their kin and communities, living on unceded Indigenous lands.

With programming by disabled broadcasters from the 3CR and broader community.

For detailed information on the theme ‘HEALTH SOVEREIGNTY’ and program details, head here.

This year’s artwork is once again by First Nations artist, Renay Barker-Mulholland.

ID: A digital collage, with Renay, a First Nations woman, laying back on her power wheelchair as the central figure inside a bottle, inside a monolithic rock. On top there is an old, yellowed lightbulb and eyes dotted around the figure. There is a hand on each side of the image, and going vertically down, in black text on tiles the word, Sick and above it a black graphic crown. On the right hand side the same style and the word sovereign, with a black snake above the hand. A bright yellow light hovers just above Renay's solar plexus.