Invasion Day 2024

Tune in from 8.30am to 4pm on Friday 26 January for our annual Invasion Day broadcast. We'll be LIVE from the Invasion Day rally between 10am and midday starting at the steps of Victorian Parliament in Naarm / Melbourne. Throughout the day we will bring you voices of the elders, truth-telling, critical yarns with grassroots activists, deadly Blak music and honouring warriors past and present in the struggle for sovereignty, land back, an end to the genocide, and a treaty. More details and audio here.