This Sunday 14 January, from 2-7pm tune in to 3CR for 'Radio for Palestine' a special broadcast brought to you by Salaam Radio Show.



'Radio for Palestine' will feature live music and discussions about how to keep Palestinian voices heard and how as a community of artists here in Naarm, we can build resistance and show our solidarity.

An amazing array of Palestinian, Arabic and Indigenous artists and community organisers will be featured on the program including:

Aseel Tayah & Tarabeat (live)

YARA & Kee'ahn (live)

Allara (live)

Nadeem (dj/speaker)

DJ Matab (dj set)

Loor Awwad (speaker)

Sofia Sabbagh (speaker)

As part of this program Salaam Radio Show will be running a fundraiser for Palestinian art collective Bukjeh, and for 3CR Community Radio to continue to speak up for social justice, equality and freedom through running art and music programs. Here's the link for the fundraiser and the proceeds will be split equally between Bukjeh and 3CR to run further Live to Air Music programs for P@lest!ne.

