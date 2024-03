THIS Sunday we celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with Trans Day of Audibility 2024! Listen up as community radio’s foremost gendermongers bring you all the very best of transgender lives, loves, culture and politics. 12-4pm, 31 March, Easter Sunday - tune in via AM, Digital, online, OR join us in at 21 Smith Street, Fitzroy for live performances and friends. Full program details here. Thanks to Fury for the artwork.