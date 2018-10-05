Mental Health Awareness Week

World Mental Health Day is marked every year on 10th October and Mental Health Week is an annual, national event that aims to improve community awareness and interest in mental health and wellbeing.

Brainwaves World Mental Health Day Special: Wednesday 10th October 5.00 - 5.30pm

This year, the World Health Organisation’s theme is “young people and mental health in a changing world” – talking about what it means to grow up in today’s society and how to build mental resilience to cope with pressures. To celebrate on Brainwaves we want to hear from you! Send them your stories about what resilience and mental health means to you. Head to brainwaves.org.au to find out more and submit your story.

Living Free: Thursday 11th October 1.00 - 2.00pm

Living Free will feature guest speakers from Bipolar Life for special 3CR Living Free show. Bipolar Life's aim is to help those that have Bipolar by attending support groups & making the general public more aware of Bipolar.