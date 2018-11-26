Disability Day 2018

International Day of People with a Disability is coming up on Monday 3 December and we have an exciting lineup of advocates, artists and radical disabled activists for our dedicated 12-hour broadcast. We will be featuring live performances from singer/songwriter Heidi Everett and the amazingly talented cast of Not Normal from the Melbourne Fringe Festival. You will also hear some familiar voices with special episodes of Chronically Chilled, Billabong Beats, Doin' Time, Raising Our Voices and Brainwaves from our regular 3CR programmers. Tune in from 7am-7pm on Monday 3 December to help us fight for the choices and rights of disabled people.