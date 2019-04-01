Change the Rules Rally Coverage

Workers will rally right around the country on Wednesday 10 April and at 3CR we'll be bringing listeners live coverage of the Melbourne rally. Be sure to turn up, or tune in, to demand greater equality for all workers. Can't make it? Tune in. At the rally? Listen to our coverage. And don't forget - our union programs are the backbone of our station, bringing you workers' voices and struggles across a great array of weekly shows - Concrete Gang, Stick Together, MUA, Fire Up, Solidarity Breakfast, and Asia Pacific Currents. Plus our strong union affiliates ETU, AMWU and NUW are also out doing the hard yards for workers' rights. Get active to #ChangeTheRules this week!