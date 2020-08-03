Vale Ralph Knight

3CR is very sad to announce that long-term broadcaster Ralph Knight passed away today Friday 31 July. Ralph presented music programs Nostalgia Unlimited, Swing and Sway and Steam Radio, as well as the Unitarian Half Hour a program of the Melbourne Unitarian Peace Memorial Church. He made an enormous contribution to 3CR over the years both as a presenter and a radio technician and will be greatly missed at the station. We are sure that he will also be missed by his many listeners and supporters. We offer our deepest sympathy to Ralph's family and friends. Please stay tuned to 3CR's nostalgia music programs for tributes to Ralph over the coming weeks. Read a tribute to Ralph from his technical friends and colleagues here.