Summer listening on 3CR

3CR wishes all our listeners, volunteers and supporters the very best for a relaxing summer break. We look forward to bringing you more compelling and rousing radio in 2020. But there's no need to turn off! We've collated a great summer listening line-up, so we hope you can kick back and listen up.





From December 2019 through to January 2020 3CR brings you a beautiful mix of community news, progressive views on current issues, specialist music and unique voices from our vibrant community. There’s so many reasons to stay tuned to 3CR over the summer period: shorts, features, documentaries, new and unusual music, and highlights from 2019. Our 3CR programmers and broader community radio family are bringing you a feast of radical radio.



Check out all the details here.



As with previous years, on Christmas Day Tamil Voice will run a Radiothon from 9am - 6pm to raise funds for the Victorian Tamil Association Inc. The station's office will close on Tuesday 24 December at 1pm, and re-open on Thursday 2 January 2020.