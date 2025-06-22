Station Manager update

We have some significant news to share. After over 15 years of dedicated service to 3CR, and nearly 10 years as Station Manager, Rachel Kirby has announced her resignation.



Over Rachel’s tenure, she has achieved so much for the station. The role of the Station Manager comes with a huge workload and enormous responsibility, and Rachel has not only built us up, she has also enabled us to thrive. We thank Rachel for her strategic vision and dedication to doing the hard work arm in arm with community. Read more ...





Rachel says:



“There are many things to say after 15 years of working for 3CR, but I’ll begin by saying thank you. I am deeply grateful for all the opportunities I have had over my time at the station to grow professionally and politically. I have received a masterclass in the power of progressive community activism working alongside you all. I have gained skills, knowledge and experiences that have shaped me, and I hope in return, I have contributed something of value along the way. 3CR has been my home and community for more than a decade, and I will miss the action, politics, challenges, and most importantly, my comrades, colleagues and friends.



Thank you for your trust in me as I grew into the responsibility of Station Manager, it's an awesome job to support our mighty broadcast and the people who make it happen. Our community is the gold standard in diversity, progressive politics and in holding space for voices that challenge injustice. I am proud to have been a small part of our big story.



Ever onwards, 3CR.



With love and solidarity,

Rachel”



Our 3CR Chairperson, Pilar Aguilera, speaks on behalf of the Committee of Management and shares her thanks to Rachel for the contribution she has made to the station:



“The Committee of Management would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Rachel Kirby in her role as station manager over the last eight years. We received the news of her resignation with great sadness and she will be greatly missed.



During her time at 3CR Rachel has shaped and elevated the role of Station manager significantly, and her vision and leadership have been integral to 3CR’s stability and growth. Her contribution is greatly appreciated and acknowledged. It is not often that one person can combine such dedication, warmth and true heart to a role. You’ve left a lasting mark on all of us. We wish you the best on the next chapter of your journey.”



Recruitment for the Station Manger position is underway. Details here.



With thanks from 3CR.