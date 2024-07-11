Seeking participants for the Accent of Women project

The Accent of Women Outreach project will deliver a dynamic radio training course for up to seven women from culturally diverse, new and emerging communities. The training will take place on Saturday mornings starting 31 August through to 16 November. Each participant will receive a $600 honorarium at the end of the training course. Participants are required to meet all of the course requirements and have attended at least 75% of the training sessions to be eligible to receive the honorarium.



Applications are open from 15 July to 5 August. Please send through this form and your CV to projects@3cr.org.au before 5pm on Monday 5 August.

Accent of Women program brief

Accent of Women application form