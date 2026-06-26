Invitation to our 50th birthday

Our big birthday event approaches! We're celebrating 50 years on Saturday 4 July 11am-4pm at the Collingwood Town Hall. It’s free and you can RSVP here. There’ll be stalls, music, food, activities, a raffle, posters, photos from across our five decades, and much more! Please share the invitation widely! More details here.

3CR Celebrates 50 years on air at Collingwood Town Hall on Saturday 4 July from 11am to 4pm.

Featuring delicious food from Black Peoples Union, Food not Bombs, Moroccan Soup Bar, ASRC Catering, tea and cake by donation, special live music performances by 3CR programmers and volunteers, and tunes from the Salaam Radio DJs.

There will be vibrant interactive stalls representing the diversity of our programs and their communities, including Radio FILEF, Freedom of Species, Green Left Radio, Done by Law, HongKongoloy, Anarchist World This Week, a sustainable living stall curated by Kill Your Lawn and Kick Your Fence, and more.

Our hugely popular Gardening Show will be on hand offering gardening advice, tips and tricks. Plus, they will be delivering a free seedling workshop! The Sporting Record will be showing off and playing their sporting records, and the YarraBUG show will be on hand for bicycle repair, so you can cycle down to the event and get a free mini tune up!

NIBS and the Published or Not team will be selling books, and various crafts from 3CR programmers and volunteers will be on offer. A special range of Limited Edition vintage 3CR posters and Celebrating 50 Years merch will be available for purchase on the day.

With the rich and diverse history of 3CR on display throughout the town hall, you can take a visual stroll down memory lane, with displays of artwork from past posters and publications, as well as photos of volunteers, guests and programmers past and present.

Raffle prizes and Silent Auction items include:

$100 Gift Voucher from Hardout Bar

$100 Gift Voucher from Clothing The Gaps

4x beautifully soft and fluffy pillows from 3CR sponsor, Go Kindly valued at $267

10x double passes from 3CR sponsor, The Old Bar valued $300

1x Poison City Record tote bag and vinyl pack valued at $150

1x Music In Exile merch and vinyl pack valued at $150

$150 Gift Voucher from Lulie Tavern

2 x double passes to Heavy Congress

2 x double passes to The Jamaican Music and Food Festival

1 x double pass to a Corner Hotel show of your choice and a $100 food & beverage voucher

PLUS more prizes to be announced!

Raffle tickets and silent auction bidding available on the day, so make sure you come along to our Community Day – Saturday 4 July 11am to 4pm at The Collingwood Town Hall.

Get your free ticket now and go into the draw for our lucky door prize!