Celebrate International Women's Day this year with 3CR! On Friday 8 March we’ll bring you 24 hours of non-stop radio by, for and about women. Join our fabulous women and gender queer broadcasters as we talk with talented Melbourne activists, songwriters, storytellers and musicians making a difference. Between 5.30 and 6.30pm we’ll broadcast live from the IWD rally at the State Library in the city. Check out the schedule for the day here.