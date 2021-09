These great little Tote bags are perfect for lugging your activists tools about, or getting the shopping home from the market. Just $27.50 (including postage) - jump online and order yours today. The bags themselves come from Zemer Bags. All funds raised go toward purchasing school books for a school in Tirana Albania (where some of the children of workers who made the bags go) and Floq (a small village affected by earthquakes in recent years).