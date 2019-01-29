Subscriber Drive 2019 is coming!

The community of passionate members that founded 3CR made some tough decisions. They committed themselves and a growing community of listeners to back their vision of owning our station, and remaining independent of government or corporate influence. They did this by fundraising brick by brick, with working bees, door knocking and on-air drives and it is with the surety of this ownership that 3CR survives today. We are evolving and growing with the challenges of our times, driven by the energy, politics and passion of our volunteers and members who turn up and do the work - week in, week out. And we need your commitment to keep us on air. Show your support during Subscriber Drive 11-17 February 2019. Feed Radical Radio - subscribe now.