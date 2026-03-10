Station Annual Meeting

All subscriber members of the Community Radio Federation are invited to attend the 2026 Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 25 March at 6.30pm. If you're a subscriber to the station - that means YOU! The meeting will be held online and if you would like to attend please RSVP to our Station Manager to receive the meeting link and Annual Report in advance of the meeting. If you are a current subscriber and unable to attend, please return the proxy form (pdf or doc). Please note, all proxies default to the Chairperson or can be given to a current subscriber member of the station. RSVP your attendance or send your proxy before Monday 23 March, 5pm.