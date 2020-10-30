SlutWalk Melbourne broadcast

3CR will be bringing SlutWalk 2020 to the airwaves this November. Djab Wurrung land protectors have asked that all events planned for the weekend of 14 & 15 November be postponed and we will announce the new broadcast date soon. SlutWalk Melbourne are asking you to join the global SlutWalk Movement to end slutshaming and victim blaming.Turn it up loud and let the speeches fill the streets and your kitchens and backyards.Tell the world, even in a pandemic, we will not be silenced! SlutWalk - it’s a controversial name, not a controversial message. Tune in!