Celebrate the 11th consecutive SlutWalk Melbourne with a live broadcast on Saturday 13 November from 1-2pm. Listen up as SlutWalk demand an end to slut-shaming, victim-blaming and r*pe culture! It is beyond time r*pists and abusers are held accountable. All are welcome, there’s no dress code and transcripts will be available online. For more details about the virtual rally and broadcast check out the Facebook event or the broadcast details here.