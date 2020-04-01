Share a message and connect to community

These are strange and disconcerting times, and 3CR - as always - is focused on community inclusion, participation and cohesion in order to build a better world. We want to hear from you - whether you're a regular listener, programmer, or you've just found us on the AM dial. Send us a voice memo! Share a radical vision for the future, an inspiring thought for the day, information on a current campaign or your personal insight of the day. Send your short (less than 1 minute) voice memo to reception@3cr.org.au and we'll put it on the radio!