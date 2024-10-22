Science trivia night

Battle the Lost in Science Ptrivia Pterodactyl with your big brain at our annual fundraiser! Test your knowledge on everything from the mysteries of the cosmos to the wonders of wildlife, while supporting the sharing of science on radio. Knowledge is power - and in this case, it's for a good cause - 3CR! The quiz starts at 7pm at The Birmingham Hotel, 333 Smith St, Fitzroy. Come early for dinner, bring a team (maximum of 6 please), win prizes AND raise money for science on the radio! Book online here, or email lostinsci@gmail.com And remember to tune in each Thursday at 8.30am AEST for your half hour dose of science with Claire, Stu, Chris and Cat on Lost in Science.