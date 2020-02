Join 3CR on Sunday 8 March as we dish up another feast of radical ideas to end gender inequality. Centring the voices of First Nations, refugee, migrant women and gender diverse people. Challenging liberal and corporate feminisms in discussions on sovereignty, workers rights, nuclear disarmament, environmental justice, animal rights, music and performance. 11pm Saturday 7 March to midnight Sunday 8 March. Stay tuned for more details. International Women's Day 2020.