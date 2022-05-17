Radiothon is coming!

June is always an exciting time at the station. It’s when we feel the love from all our listeners and supporters as we raise funds to keep the station going for another year. Our 2022 Radiothon theme is ‘Keep Community Strong’ and we’re so proud of the hundreds of volunteers who continue to create great community radio week in, week out, for listeners far and wide. Our independence and community control is vital, and our June Radiothon is when you get to show your support for community owned media with a tax deductible donation. Listen up, and chip in! Thanks to the delightful Annie Walter for this year’s Radiothon designs.