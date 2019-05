Save the date! 3CR's annual fundraiser is on the horizon. It's a time of tension and celebration as our programmers fundraise their hearts out to keep the station going for another year. Partly we fear this time of year, and partly we love it! We love the rallying of community, and generosity of our listeners, and the commitment everyone shows to strong, independent airwaves. Bring it on! Power Radical Radio, 3-16 June.