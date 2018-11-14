Public Housing Everybody’s Business Special Broadcast Series

In order to ensure that Public Housing is a significant issue at the Victorian State election, ‘Public Housing – Everybody’s Business’ will be holding a 10 day vigil from midday on Wednesday 14 November until midnight on election day, Saturday 24 November, on the steps of the Victorian Parliament.

Tune in to a series of programs broadcast live from the steps of parliament or join the broadcasts live at the vigil.

Anarchist World This Week: Wednesday 14 and 21 November 10-11am

Talkback With Attitude: Thursday 15 and 22 November 10 -11am. Instead of taking calls our presenters will be taking live talkback so please join them for this important rally or text 0488 809 855.

Roominations: Thursday 22 November 12 -1pm

The rally will be calling for the use of Victorian stamp duty revenue (6 billion dollars plus per year) for public housing in order to house one million Victorians in public housing by 2029.

See you on the steps of the Victorian Parliament in November.