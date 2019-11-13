On Disability Day this year we hear from BIPOC (Black People, Indigenous People, and People of Colour) with various kinds of disabilities across 12 hours of dedicated programming. On 3 December from 7am-7pm we'll feature 'Power from the margins' covering BIPOC perspectives, live music, artists and discussion. Standby to tune in! Poster art for 3CR Disability Day Broadcast 2019 by Rukaya Springle (aka clitories). Image description: A colourful digital illustration of a group of people with different visible and invisible disabilities, gathered together in a group. They have different skin tones, and appear to be different ages. One of the people illustrated is Jane Rosengrave; she is flexing her biceps and wearing an Aboriginal Flag t-shirt.