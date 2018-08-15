Vote here! 3CR is in the running to receive nearly $100,000 to help us retrofit our station for greater accessibility. That means better hand rails, doors, taps, ramps and more to provide better access for everyone. But we need your support! Do you live within 5 kilometres of the station at 21 Smith Street Fitzroy? If you do, you’re eligible to vote for us. Our project is part of the Victorian State Government’s Pick My Project scheme, and you can jump online and vote for 3CR’s Community Radio Accessibility Project now. It’s only with your vote, that we can receive this important funding to make our station more accessible. Vote now and tell your friends!