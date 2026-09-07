October podcast course - enrol NOW!

7th September 2026
October podcast training

Are you keen to improve your podcast skills, or have an idea and need help to establish your podcast? Next month we’ll be running our final podcast course for the year on Sunday 11 October, and Sunday 18 October at our studios in Fitzroy, Melbourne. Registrations are now open, but places are limited. 3CR has decades of podcast experience - and we're keen to share! The 2-day (10-hour) course is a great way to learn, to meet fellow podcasters and get the support you need to create great podcasts. Get more information online here. Pictured, nici stott, podcast trainer.

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