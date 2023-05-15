National Volunteer Week - interested in volunteering?

This year’s National Volunteer Week (15-21 May) theme is ‘The Change Makers’. This perfectly captures the spirit of our incredible volunteers - from managing reception to creating podcasts, tending to our garden, and producing captivating radio, our volunteers are making a meaningful and lasting impact in our community every day. Volunteering at 3CR is a fantastic opportunity to gain valuable skills, meet like-minded individuals, and make a positive difference in the world. Keen to be a ‘Change Maker’? Get in touch today.