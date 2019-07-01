NAIDOC Week broadcasting

Celebrate NAIDOC Week this year with Beyond the Bars in 2019 ... featuring stories, songs, opinions and poems from the men and women in the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre, Barwon Prison, Fulham Correctional Centre, Marngoneet Correctional Centre, Karreenga Annex, Loddon Prison and Port Phillip Prison. The all-Black radio broadcast team presents these special broadcasts for NAIDOC Week each year.

Beyond the Bars Media Release 2019

Broadcast details:

Monday 8 July, 11-2pm, Dame Phyllis Frost Centre

Tuesday 9 July, 11-2pm, Marngoneet Correctional Centre

Wednesday 10 July, 11-1pm, Fulham Correctional Centre, 1-3pm, Loddon Prison

Thursday 11 July, 11-2pm, Port Phillip Prison

Friday 12 July, 11-1pm, Barwon Prison, 1-2pm, Karreenga Annex