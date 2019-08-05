Lost in Science trivia fundraiser #6

5th August 2019
Lost in Science Trivia Night 2019

Prepare your mental docking stations for the annual Lost in Science trivia night! Like Soyuz and Apollo, you can rendezvous with your friends in low-Earth orbit (very low) and help keep community radio on the air by taking part in Melbourne's greatest science quiz. This Space Age event is a fundraiser for 3CR, so entry is $20 per person. Tuesday 13 August, 6.30pm at the Carringbush Hotel, Abbotsford. You can bring cash on the night, or message us here or on lostinsci@gmail.com for online payment details. Teams are a maximum of 6 people. Let us know on Facebook if you believe you have the right stuff and want to reserve a table. 

