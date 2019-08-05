Lost in Science trivia fundraiser #6

Prepare your mental docking stations for the annual Lost in Science trivia night! Like Soyuz and Apollo, you can rendezvous with your friends in low-Earth orbit (very low) and help keep community radio on the air by taking part in Melbourne's greatest science quiz. This Space Age event is a fundraiser for 3CR, so entry is $20 per person. Tuesday 13 August, 6.30pm at the Carringbush Hotel, Abbotsford. You can bring cash on the night, or message us here or on lostinsci@gmail.com for online payment details. Teams are a maximum of 6 people. Let us know on Facebook if you believe you have the right stuff and want to reserve a table.