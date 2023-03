Out of the Pan with Sally Goldner will be live from the ChillOut carnival in Daylesford on Sunday 12 March, combining her role as an Ambassador to the 2023 Chillout Festival with her weekly radio show. Every week Out of the Pan considers pansexual issues, and at noon on Sunday 12 March Sally will be celebrating all things queer country pride from Dja Dja Wurrung country in central Victoria. Don’t miss this great outside broadcast.