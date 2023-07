Last week the Beyond the Bars program teams broadcast live from six Victorian prisons. We shared the mic with First Nations women and men across the state for NAIDOC Week 2023. You can now listen back to all the broadcasts and hear the insights direct from First Nations people in the system. We look forward to a day when we don't need to go into prisons to give First Nations people a voice. Pictured: Loddon Prison broadcast team L-R Amos, Karina, Jody, Tash, Gab, Chris, Bart, Mercedes and Dale.