Invasion Day 2023

Join 3CR from 9am – 4pm on Thursday 26 January for our annual Invasion Day broadcast.

26 January signifies the beginning of invasion, colonisation, and displacement, and the start of a powerful movement of First Nations resistance and protest that is ongoing to this day. 3CR's First Nations broadcast team will be bringing you Blak and deadly music, and the voices of grassroots activists across the continent. Discussing genocide, sovereignty, treaty, pay the rent, deaths in custody, truth and justice, and the lore of the land …

9am Tony Green (Strong Spirit) and Talgium 'Chocko' Edwards (Balam Waa) introduce the broadcast and chat with organisers at events in other cities.

10.30am Robbie Thorpe (Bunjil's Fire, The Black Block & Blak n Deadly) and Tash Norris (Beyond the Bars) join live from the ‘Stop the War – Treaty before Voice' rally and march in Melbourne.

11am We bring you the speeches plus interviews and vox pops from the march through Melbourne CBD.

3pm Soundtrack to a Revolution - 'A letter to the settler' Presented by Mini Racerage (Satellite Skies)

