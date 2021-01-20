Invasion Day 2021

Our lineup for this year's Invasion Day broadcast is taking shape with live coverage of local and interstate events, rallies and concerts from 7am - 4pm on Tuesday 26 January 2021. We will be re-broadcasting the Dawn Service and have interviews, music and more across the day. For the latest details head to our Invasion Day broadcast page. For those of you who can't attend in person we will cross LIVE to the Invasion Day Rally from 10:30am and broadcast as much of the speeches and chanting as we can so you can feel part of it. We encourage those who are able to, to get down to the rally and participate in a COVID safe way. Check out the rally event page for details, as well as other events such as the Mourning Dawn Service https://fb.me/e/1QOYLkqZd and the Share the Spirit Festival https://fb.me/e/3Dyzo3m9x.