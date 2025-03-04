Join our IWD special broadcast team for a full day of programming to mark International Women's Day. With global femicide, attacks on women’s sovereignty, reproductive rights, gender affirming care, widespread criminalisation of sex work, rights of migrants and refugees, and militarised repression of those standing up in solidarity, 3CR says HANDS OFF OUR BODIES! Current affairs, spoken word, feminist discussion, music, arts and much more all day. Then let down your hair or shave your head, for a live to air concert from 5pm to 9pm, featuring spoken word and music from talented local artists and your favourite 3CR presenters! Full details here.