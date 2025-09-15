Help us stay independent

Will you help 3CR by becoming a Regular Donor during September? A Regular Donor is someone who loves 3CR so much that they set up an automatic donation on the same day every month. This helps provide us with a stable foundation. If we know we can count on your donation every month, it means we can better plan and resource our broadcasting. 3CR is determined to stay independent, this means we DON’T rely on corporate sponsorship or government funding. We serve our community, not corporate interests. By becoming a Regular Donor, you can help us stay resilient and radical. Together, we can keep independent voices on air!