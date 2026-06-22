Great Gardening Radiothon!

22nd June 2026
3CR Gardening Radiothon 2026

Join us for a special morning supporting the much loved Gardening Show on Sunday 28 June, 7.30am - 10am. There’ll be amazing gardening goodies up for grabs including expert experiences, nursery vouchers, unique products and much more. For decades, the Gardening Show has brought practical advice and a love of gardening to listeners everywhere. Your support keeps us thriving. Tune in, call in, and help us celebrate 50 years of 3CR! See all our great prizes here

Experiences

Date & Time 

Experience 

Details 

Price 

Available 

Sunday 5th July 10–12pm 

Fruit Tree Pruning Masterclass 

Join Craig Castree at Werribee Park Heritage Orchard for a hands-on fruit tree pruning masterclass, where you'll learn when to prune, how to manage tree height, and how to boost fruiting for a healthier, more productive harvest. 

$75 

20 

Sunday 26 July 10.30–12pm 

Tour of RBG Melbourne 

Join RBGV guide and 3CR host Virginia Heywood with horticulturists Amy Downie and Tim Uebergang for a special tour of the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne—exploring its history, plants and behind-the-scenes horticulture. 

$40 

20 

Sunday 1 August 11.30–1.30pm 

Lacto-Fermented Hot Sauce Workshop 

Discover the ancient art of lacto-fermentation and learn how to craft your own fiery concoctions from scratch. Guests will be gifted an Ultra Culture tote bag, 3x150ml bottles + customisable labels and the Ultra Culture fermenting jar and airlock system PLUS a delicious lunch! 

$120 

Sunday 8 August 10.30–12pm 

Urban Food Forest Tour with Karen Sutherland 

Join 3CR's Karen Sutherland for a guided tour of her permaculture garden in Melbourne's north. Explore an incredible range of native and exotic edible plants, smart design, and the systems that keep it flourishing. 

$40 

20 

Sunday 13 September 9.30am–12.30pm 

Tour of the Melton Botanic Garden 

Join John Bentley for a guided tour of this unique, volunteer-built garden in Melbourne's west. Discover beautiful, drought-tolerant plants from Australia and beyond—plus visit the Friends Nursery. Refreshments provided! 

$40 

40 

Mid September (Date TBC) 

Tour of Dandenong Ranges Gardens 

Join 3CR's Tex Moon and Craig Wilson, alongside designer Phillip Johnson, for a self-drive tour of standout Dandenong Ranges gardens—featuring conservation, inspiring design, a guided look at the Chelsea Flower Show Australian Garden, and a rare visit to Gentiana Nursery and private garden. 

$75 

40 

Friday 2 October 11am–12.30pm 

Tour of Heronswood Garden 

Enjoy a guided visit to Heronswood Garden on the Mornington Peninsula, home of the Diggers Club. Explore ornamental borders, a productive kitchen garden, and Mediterranean plantings—all in support of the 3CR Gardening Show Radiothon. 

$40 

30 

Sunday 4 October 10.30am–12pm 

Tour of Cloudehill Gardens 

Join us for a special guided tour of Cloudehill Gardens with creator Jeremy Francis, offering a rare chance to explore its iconic 'garden rooms' and vibrant cool-climate plantings through his eyes. 

$40 

30 

Sunday 8 November 10am–12pm 

Tour of Jindivick Garden and Composting Masterclass 

Enjoy a special private tour of Anita and Paul Day's Jindivick Garden, where regenerative gardening principles are used. Followed with composting demonstrations, with Paul (AKA Compost Man) sharing a range of practical techniques. Tour and composting will be followed with a cuppa and cake on the deck. 

$40 

12 

Sunday 15 November 1.00pm–2.30pm 

Tour of Forest Glade Gardens 

Join 3CR's Greg Boldiston for a guided tour of this stunning Mount Macedon landscape. Explore English, Japanese, woodland and fern gully gardens, and gain insights from the head gardener behind this iconic space. 

$40 

30 

Saturday 20 December (Date TBC) 

3CR Garden Party @ Ferny Creek 

Join the 3CR Garden Show hosts for the most fabulous of garden parties! Cocktail or other alcoholic beverage on arrival, plus lots of delicious food and fun. Come and enjoy the wonderful facilities and garden at Ferny Creek and catch up with the 3CR Garden Show team! 

$40 

50 

 

 

Vouchers 

Provider 

Details 

Price 

Qty 

ABC Gardening Australia 

2 x 6-issue subscription to ABC Gardening Australia magazine 

$50 

Bulleen Art And Garden 

1 x $200 Voucher 

$200 

Up on the Rooftop 

1 x $100 Gift Voucher 

$100 

Bosistos 

1 x $100 eGift voucher to Bosisto's online store 

$100 

Kuranga 

1 x $20 Voucher 

$20 

Tesselaar 

8 x $50 Vouchers 

$50  

Fitzroy Nursery 

2 x $50 Vouchers 

$50  

Yarra Edge Nursery 

2 x $100 Vouchers 

$100  

CERES 

1 x $150 Voucher 

$150 

Tiny Garden Growing 

Video to Veg online consultation — personalised & tailored advice from an expert. Includes follow-up email, seedling buying guide, maintenance guide, and FREE copy of 'Getting Started Guide' eBook. 

$90 

Gentiana Nursery 

10 x $100 Vouchers 

$100 

10 

Mr Fox in a Box 

1 x $300 Gift Voucher — Premium Garden Furniture 

$300 

Healthy Fresh Food Boxes 

Voucher for Healthy Fresh Food Box (northside delivery only) 

$100 

Dicksonia Rare Plants 

1 x $100 Voucher 

$100 

John Arnott Garden Consultation 

Garden Consultation — $250 for a garden clinic located within 2hrs of metropolitan Melbourne 

$250 

 

 

Products 

Business 

Product Details 

Price 

Qty 

Husqvarna 

Balcony Set — 1x Micro Irrigation Balcony Set + 1x Easy Plus Water Computer 

$150 

Husqvarna 

Garden Bed Set — 1x Micro Irrigation Garden Bed Set + 1x Easy Plus Water Computer 

$220 

Pip Magazine 

2 x Pip Gardener's Inspiration Packs — each includes: 1-year print & digital subscription, latest Pip Magazine issue, Pip Garden Diary, Growing More Food eBook, and Pip Sow When Poster 

$200 

The Little Veggie Patch 

Grow.Food.Anywhere (2024 Ed.) + Hand Trowel + Secateurs + All Year Round Seed Bundle 

$175 

Fud Compost 

The best compost around! 

$10 

20 

My Smart Garden 

1 x Planting Spade — FD Ryan Tools 

$45 

My Smart Garden 

1 x Round Hoe — FD Ryan Tools 

$30 

My Smart Garden 

1 x Micro Bat Box — LaTrobe Wildlife Sanctuary 

$80 

Bush to Bowl 

A bushtucker kit and spice kit 

$150 

Aussie Gardener 

A matching canvas apron and kneeling pad 

$80 

Mr Fox in a Box 

Artesian Cylinder Eco Board Wicking Planter Box 

$400 

Seasol 

1.25 L Seaweed Solution 

$30 

17 

Water Ups 

WaterUps Square Planter — compact, versatile self-watering wicking bed designed for effortless, water-efficient gardening on deck, patio, or balcony 

$90 

Morris Outside 

Long Glass Gardening Glove — S 

$27 

Morris Outside 

Long Glass Gardening Glove — M 

$27 

Morris Outside 

Long Glass Gardening Glove — L 

$27 

Morris Outside 

Long Glass Gardening Glove — XL 

$27 

Morris Outside 

Long Glass Gardening Glove — XXL 

$27 

Morris Outside 

Oilskin Long Boot Guards (Large) 

$90 

Morris Outside 

Boot Guards (Khaki) — Velcro Durapel Boot Guards 

$35 

Morris Outside 

Boot Guard Heavy Duty Drill Cotton (Khaki) 

$18 

Morris Outside 

Boot Guard Heavy Duty Drill Cotton (Green) 

$18 

Morris Outside 

Boot Guards High Visibility — Day 

$30 

Morris Outside 

Boot Guards High Visibility Khaki — Day 

$30 

Morris Outside 

Boot Guards High Visibility — Night 

$30 

Morris Outside 

Gardening Gloves — The Wicked Weeder — XS 

$9 

Morris Outside 

Gardening Gloves — The Wicked Weeder — S 

$9 

Morris Outside 

Gardening Gloves — The Wicked Weeder — M 

$9 

Morris Outside 

Gardening Gloves — The Wicked Weeder — L 

$9 

Mr Kitly 

375mm Self-watering Pot 

$38 

Mr Kitly 

300mm Self-watering Pot 

$24 

Mr Kitly 

250mm Self-watering Pot 

$19 

Mr Kitly 

215mm Self-watering Pot 

$14 

Mr Kitly 

170mm Self-watering Pot 

$8 

Open Gardens Victoria 

Gift Card Sets 

$15  

33 

Open Gardens Victoria 

Tote Bag 

$20 

Open Gardens Victoria 

Tea Towels 

$20  

11 

Nangak Tamoree Wildlife Sanctuary 

Microbat Box 

$80 

 

 

Books 

Key: SH = Second Hand   |   HC = Hard Cover   |   PB = Paperback   |   DJ = Dust Jacket   |   PC = Plastic Covered   |   V = Vintage 

Title 

Author 

Condition / Notes 

Price 

Qty 

3000 Mile Garden 

Phillips, Roger & Land, Leslie 

SH, HC, DJ, PC — Good 

$50 

An Englishman's Garden 

Hyams, Edward 

SH, HC, DJ, PC, map, b&w plates, foxed pages — Good 

$15 

A Sense of Hummus 

Anthony, Diana 

SH, PB, bookplate — Very Good 

$15 

Auriculas for Everyone 

Robinson, Mary A. 

PB, colour ill — As New 

$20 

Auriculas, Their Care & Cultivation 

Hyatt, Brenda 

SH, PB, colour ill — Excellent 

$25 

Aussie Plant Finder 

Hibbert, Margaret 

SH, PB — Average 

$20 

Australian Country Style: Country Gardens 

Wilson, Elizabeth 

PB — Excellent 

$25 

Australian Rose Annual, 1984 

 

SH, PB, V, colour plates — Very Good 

$5 

Australian Remarkable Trees 

Allen, Richard and Baker, Kimbal 

PB — New 

$30 

Avant-Gardening, A Guide to One-Upmanship 

Titchmarsh, Alan 

SH, HC — Excellent 

$10 

Bees and Beekeeping 

Cedar and Stuart Anderson 

HC — New 

$40 

Best of Permaculture 

Max O. Lindegger & Robert Tap 

SH, PB, V, b&w photos — Good 

$15 

The Beth Chatto Gardens 

Unknown 

SH, PB — As New 

$10 

Better Against a Wall 

Buchan, Ursula 

SH, HC — Good 

$10 

Blossom 

Picker, Adriana 

NEW! HC 

$40 

A Book of Roses (1939, first edition) 

Ramsbottom, J. 

SH, HC, V, colour plates — Good 

$25 

Botanica: Illustrated A-Z of over 10,000 Garden Plants 

The Weekly Times 

PB — As New 

$30 

Classic Roses 

Beales, Peter 

SH, HC, PC, V, colour plates — Very Good 

$50 

Climate Code Red 

Spratt, David & Sutton, Philip 

SH, PB — Excellent 

$20 

Climbers and Creepers 

Allen Gilbert 

SH, PB, V — As New 

$15 

Climbing Roses, Old & New 

Thomas, Graham Stuart 

SH, HC, PC, V, colour plates, b&w ill — Good 

$40 

Collector's Garden 

Druse, Ken 

SH, HC, PC, colour photos — Very Good 

$35 

Colour Dictionary Camellias 

Macoboy, Stirling 

SH, HC, DJ (slight damage), V, colour plates — Very Good 

$20 

Color Encyclopedia of Hostas 

Grenfell, Diana & Shadrack, Michael 

SH, HC, DJ (slight damage), colour pics — Good 

$50 

Commercial Hydroponics 

John Mason 

SH, PB, V, b&w photos — Good 

$50 

Complete Australian Gardener 

Mellor, Olive 

SH, HC, V, b&w photos — Good 

$20 

Curtis's Flower Garden Displayed, 120 Plates 

Whittle, Tyler & Cook, Christopher 

SH, HC, DJ — Very Good 

$50 

Encyclopedia of Cultivated Palms 

Riffle, Robert Lee & Craft, Paul 

SH, HC, DJ, colour plates — As New 

$70 

English Roses 

Austin, David 

SH, HC, DJ (slight damage) — Very Good 

$30 

Englishwoman's Garden 

Lees-Milne, Alvilde & Verey, Rosemary 

SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Excellent 

$80 

Exotic Tropicals of Hawaii 

Kepler, Angela K. 

SH, PB, colour photos — Very Good 

$15 

Fabulous Foliage Plants 

Rosemary Davis 

SH, PB, colour photos — Very Good 

$15 

Flower Garden 

Dillon, Helen 

SH, HC, PC, colour illustrations & photos — As New 

$20 

Flowers from Old Adam's Garden 

Guest, Sarah 

SH, HC, DJ (Worn), V — Very Good 

$20 

Flowers of Shakespeare 

Hunt, Doris 

SH, HC, DJ (some damage), colour pics — Very Good 

$20 

Flowers of the World 

Perry, Francis 

SH, HC, DJ, colour pics — Very Good 

$25 

For Love of a Rose, creation of the Peace Rose 

Ridge, Antonia 

SH, PB — Good 

$50 

Fragrant Roses 

Susan Irvine 

SH, PB, colour photos — Excellent 

$25 

From Marie Antoinette's Garden 

Elisabeth De Feydeau 

SH, HC (some damage to cover), colour photos & illustrations — Excellent 

$40 

Gaia Book Organic Gardening 

Patrick Holden 

SH, PB (slight damage to back cover) — Very Good 

$30 

Garden Artistry 

Dillon, Helen 

SH, HC, PC, colour photos — Very Good 

$30 

Garden Bulbs for Australia & New Zealand 

Hitchmough, James 

SH, HC, DJ (slight tear) — Very Good 

$25 

Garden of a Thousand Roses (Paperback) 

Susan Irvine 

SH, PB, colour photos — As New 

$20 

Garden of a Thousand Roses (Hardcover) 

Susan Irvine 

SH, HC, DJ, colour photos, b&w illustrations — Very Good 

$20 

Gardener's Book of Days 

Holly Kerr Forsyth 

NEW!, PB, colour photos 

$15 

Gardener's Choice, Fine Plants for All Seasons 

Hitchmough, James 

SH, HC, colour photos — Very Good 

$10 

Garden Magic 

George Carter 

SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — As New 

$15 

Gardens for All Seasons 

Mary Horstall 

SH, PB, slight tear to cover — Good 

$25 

Gardens of Eden 

Holly Kerr Forsyth 

SH, PB, colour photos — As New 

$30 

Gardens of New Zealand 

Matthews, Barbara 

SH, HC, DJ, PC, colour photos — Very Good 

$10 

Garden of Your Dreams 

Albone, Charlie 

NEW!, PB colour photos 

$25 

Going Bush 

Edward Mundie 

SH, PB — Good 

$20 

Ground Cover Plants 

Fish, Margaret 

SH, PB, b&w illustrations — Very Good 

$20 

Growing Bulbs (Hardcover) 

Rix, Martyn 

SH, HC, DJ, colour plates & b&w illustrations — Very Good 

$20 

Growing Bulbs (Paperback) 

Simpson, A.G.W. 

SH, PB, colour plates — Good 

$10 

Growing Clematis 

Gubbins, Bridget 

SH, PB, colour photos — Very Good 

$15 

Growing Conifers 

John Mason 

SH, PB, colour photos — As New 

$15 

Growing Easy Herbs 

Penny Woodward 

SH, HC, colour photos — As New 

$50 

Growing Ferns 

John Mason 

SH, PB, colour photos, b&w illustrations — As New 

$15 

Growing Honest Food 

Gabriella Gomersall-Hubbard 

SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — As New 

$30 

Growing Old Fashioned Roses in Australia & NZ 

Nottle, Trevor 

SH, PB, colour & b&w photos — Good 

$15 

Habitat 

Bishop, AB 

New! HC 

$30 

Helen Dillon on Gardening 

Helen Dillon 

SH, PB — Good 

$5 

Hellebores, A Comprehensive Guide 

Burrell & Tylor 

SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — As New 

$50 

Heritage of the Rose 

Austin, David 

SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — As New 

$50 

Home Dairy 

Ann Cliff 

SH, PB, colour photos — As New 

$25 

Hydroponics for Everyone 

Dr. S. Sutherland 

SH, PB, colour photos — As New 

$20 

In the Garden of my Delights 

Christine Lister 

SH, HC — Excellent 

$20 

Japanese Maples: Momiji and Kaede 

Vertrees, J.D. 

SH, HC, DJ (slightly worn), colour photos — Very Good 

$40 

Keeping Your Own Free Range Pigs 

Jen Owens 

NEW!, PB, colour photos, out of print 

$25 

The Living Planet 

Attenborough, David 

SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Very Good 

$20 

Lucky Ducks 

Phoebe Thorndyke 

SH, PB, colour photos & b&w illustrations — As New 

$10 

Madlands 

Rose, Anna 

SH, PB, water damage to top of text block — Good 

$10 

Makers of Heavenly Roses 

Harkness, Jack 

SH, HC, DJ, V, colour photos — Excellent 

$30 

Martha Goes Green — A Vegetarian Cookbook (spiral bound) 

Friedlander, Ruth & Percival, Rosie 

PB, spiral bound — Very Good 

$5 

Melbourne Pollinator Corridor Handbook 

Cutting, Emma 

NEW!, PB 

$20 

Mr Guilfoyle's Shakespearian Botany 

edited by Diana E. Hill & Edmee H. Cudmore 

NEW!, PB 

$20 

My Forests 

Janine Burke 

NEW!, HC 

$25 

My Garden Journal 

Reader's Digest 

NEW!, HC 

$25 

My World of Old Roses, Vol. 1 

Griffiths, Trevor 

SH, HC, DJ, PC, colour photos, inscription — Excellent 

$25 

My World of Old Roses, Vol. 2 

Griffiths, Trevor 

SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Excellent 

$25 

Name that Flower: 3rd Edition 

Ian Clarke and Helen Lee 

NEW!, PB, colour photos 

$30 

Naturescapes: How to Create a Natural Australian Garden 

Withers, Phillip and Bishop, A.B. 

NEW!, HC, colour photos 

TBC 

New Englishwoman's Garden 

Alvilde Lees-Milne and Rosemary Verey 

SH, HC, DJ, PC, colour photos — As New 

$30 

Nutrition of Sports Turf in Australia 

Berry Spencer 

SH, PB — Very Good 

$10 

Old Shrub Roses 

Graham Stuart Thomas 

SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Very Good 

$15 

Open Garden 

Earwaker, Louise & Robertson, Neil 

SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Very Good 

$20 

Organic Farming 

N Janardhan Rao and Amit Singsisodiya 

SH, PB — Very Good 

$10 

Ornamental Conifers 

Richard Bird 

SH, HC, DJ — As New 

$10 

Oxford Companion to Gardens 

Jellicoe, Geoffrey & Susan 

SH, PB, colour & b&w photos — Excellent 

$20 

Permaculture One 

Mollison, Bill & Holmgren, David 

SH, PB — Good 

$50 

Pest Repellant Plants 

Penny Woodward 

SH, PB, colour photos — Excellent 

$25 

Pioneers in Gardening 

Hadfield, Miles 

SH, HC, DJ — Very Good 

$10 

The Plant Book 

Huynh, Tammy 

NEW!, HC 

$40 

Private Gardens of the Mediterranean 

Jean Mus 

SH, HC, DJ — Very Good 

$30 

Profitable Farming 

J Mason 

SH, PB, colour photos — As New 

$20 

Restore 

Schwarz, Sandra 

New! HC 

$65 

Rose Gardens of England 

Gibson, Michael 

SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — As New 

$10 

Roses 

Coats, Peter 

SH, HC, DJ, V colour & b&w illustrations — Excellent 

$20 

Roses 

Phillips, Roger & Rix, Martyn 

SH, PB, colour photos — Very Good 

$20 

Roses, History, Development & Cultivation 

Pemberton, The Rev. Joseph H. 

SH, HC, V, b&w illustrations, foxed text block — Good 

$35 

Saxifrages of Europe 

David Webb and Richard Gornall 

SH, HC, DJ, foxing on endpapers, colour & b&w photos — Very Good 

$10 

Seeds of Change, Adelaide Botanic Garden 

Aitken, Richard 

SH, HC, DJ — Excellent 

$80 

Sempervivum and Jovibarba 

Howard and Sally Wills 

SH, PB — Excellent 

$50 

Sharp Gardening 

Christopher Holliday 

SH, HC, DJ — Excellent 

$30 

Soulscape – Connecting Gardens to Landscape 

Shaw, Peter 

Signed! New! HC 

$70 

Starting a Garden or Landscape Business 

John Mason 

SH, PB — Very Good 

$15 

Starting a Nursery or Herb Farm 

John Mason 

SH, PB — Very Good 

$15 

The Rookie Gardener 

Foster, Chloe 

Signed, NEW!, HC 

$40 

The Waterways Australian Native Garden 

Bishop, AB & Stewart, Angus 

NEW! HC 

$40 

Tomatoes for Everyone 

Gilbert, Allen 

SH, PB — As New 

$20 

Treasured Perennials 

Thomas, Graham Stuart 

SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Very Good 

$20 

Tulips 

Killingback, Stanley 

SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Very Good 

$15 

Twentieth Century Roses 

Beales, Peter 

SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Excellent 

$20 

Unusual Plants 

Chatto, Beth 

SH, PB — Good 

$10 

Urban Escapees, The 

Ramage, Susan 

NEW!, HC, children's picture book 

$10 

Very Small Garden, The 

Baxendale, Martin 

SH, HC, DJ — Very Good 

$5 

View from a Window 

Angel, Heather 

SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Very Good 

$10 

Visions of Paradise 

Schinz, Marina 

SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Excellent 

$20 

Visions of Roses 

Beales, Peter 

SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Excellent 

$20 

Windfalls — Preserves & Other Country Secrets 

Sue Ruchel 

SH, PB — Excellent 

$18 

Year Round Bulb Garden 

Mathew, Brian 

SH, HC, DJ — Excellent 

$20 

 

Topic 
Environment
Local Communities