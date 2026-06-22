Great Gardening Radiothon!

Date & Time Experience Details Price Available

Sunday 5th July 10–12pm Fruit Tree Pruning Masterclass Join Craig Castree at Werribee Park Heritage Orchard for a hands-on fruit tree pruning masterclass, where you'll learn when to prune, how to manage tree height, and how to boost fruiting for a healthier, more productive harvest. $75 20

Sunday 26 July 10.30–12pm Tour of RBG Melbourne Join RBGV guide and 3CR host Virginia Heywood with horticulturists Amy Downie and Tim Uebergang for a special tour of the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne—exploring its history, plants and behind-the-scenes horticulture. $40 20

Sunday 1 August 11.30–1.30pm Lacto-Fermented Hot Sauce Workshop Discover the ancient art of lacto-fermentation and learn how to craft your own fiery concoctions from scratch. Guests will be gifted an Ultra Culture tote bag, 3x150ml bottles + customisable labels and the Ultra Culture fermenting jar and airlock system PLUS a delicious lunch! $120 2

Sunday 8 August 10.30–12pm Urban Food Forest Tour with Karen Sutherland Join 3CR's Karen Sutherland for a guided tour of her permaculture garden in Melbourne's north. Explore an incredible range of native and exotic edible plants, smart design, and the systems that keep it flourishing. $40 20

Sunday 13 September 9.30am–12.30pm Tour of the Melton Botanic Garden Join John Bentley for a guided tour of this unique, volunteer-built garden in Melbourne's west. Discover beautiful, drought-tolerant plants from Australia and beyond—plus visit the Friends Nursery. Refreshments provided! $40 40

Mid September (Date TBC) Tour of Dandenong Ranges Gardens Join 3CR's Tex Moon and Craig Wilson, alongside designer Phillip Johnson, for a self-drive tour of standout Dandenong Ranges gardens—featuring conservation, inspiring design, a guided look at the Chelsea Flower Show Australian Garden, and a rare visit to Gentiana Nursery and private garden. $75 40

Friday 2 October 11am–12.30pm Tour of Heronswood Garden Enjoy a guided visit to Heronswood Garden on the Mornington Peninsula, home of the Diggers Club. Explore ornamental borders, a productive kitchen garden, and Mediterranean plantings—all in support of the 3CR Gardening Show Radiothon. $40 30

Sunday 4 October 10.30am–12pm Tour of Cloudehill Gardens Join us for a special guided tour of Cloudehill Gardens with creator Jeremy Francis, offering a rare chance to explore its iconic 'garden rooms' and vibrant cool-climate plantings through his eyes. $40 30

Sunday 8 November 10am–12pm Tour of Jindivick Garden and Composting Masterclass Enjoy a special private tour of Anita and Paul Day's Jindivick Garden, where regenerative gardening principles are used. Followed with composting demonstrations, with Paul (AKA Compost Man) sharing a range of practical techniques. Tour and composting will be followed with a cuppa and cake on the deck. $40 12

Sunday 15 November 1.00pm–2.30pm Tour of Forest Glade Gardens Join 3CR's Greg Boldiston for a guided tour of this stunning Mount Macedon landscape. Explore English, Japanese, woodland and fern gully gardens, and gain insights from the head gardener behind this iconic space. $40 30