Great Gardening Radiothon!

Join us for a special morning supporting the much loved Gardening Show on Sunday 28 June, 7.30am - 10am. There’ll be amazing gardening goodies up for grabs including expert experiences, nursery vouchers, unique products and much more. For decades, the Gardening Show has brought practical advice and a love of gardening to listeners everywhere. Your support keeps us thriving. Tune in, call in, and help us celebrate 50 years of 3CR! See all our great prizes here.
Experiences
|
Date & Time
|
Experience
|
Details
|
Price
|
Available
|
Sunday 5th July 10–12pm
|
Fruit Tree Pruning Masterclass
|
Join Craig Castree at Werribee Park Heritage Orchard for a hands-on fruit tree pruning masterclass, where you'll learn when to prune, how to manage tree height, and how to boost fruiting for a healthier, more productive harvest.
|
$75
|
20
|
Sunday 26 July 10.30–12pm
|
Tour of RBG Melbourne
|
Join RBGV guide and 3CR host Virginia Heywood with horticulturists Amy Downie and Tim Uebergang for a special tour of the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne—exploring its history, plants and behind-the-scenes horticulture.
|
$40
|
20
|
Sunday 1 August 11.30–1.30pm
|
Lacto-Fermented Hot Sauce Workshop
|
Discover the ancient art of lacto-fermentation and learn how to craft your own fiery concoctions from scratch. Guests will be gifted an Ultra Culture tote bag, 3x150ml bottles + customisable labels and the Ultra Culture fermenting jar and airlock system PLUS a delicious lunch!
|
$120
|
2
|
Sunday 8 August 10.30–12pm
|
Urban Food Forest Tour with Karen Sutherland
|
Join 3CR's Karen Sutherland for a guided tour of her permaculture garden in Melbourne's north. Explore an incredible range of native and exotic edible plants, smart design, and the systems that keep it flourishing.
|
$40
|
20
|
Sunday 13 September 9.30am–12.30pm
|
Tour of the Melton Botanic Garden
|
Join John Bentley for a guided tour of this unique, volunteer-built garden in Melbourne's west. Discover beautiful, drought-tolerant plants from Australia and beyond—plus visit the Friends Nursery. Refreshments provided!
|
$40
|
40
|
Mid September (Date TBC)
|
Tour of Dandenong Ranges Gardens
|
Join 3CR's Tex Moon and Craig Wilson, alongside designer Phillip Johnson, for a self-drive tour of standout Dandenong Ranges gardens—featuring conservation, inspiring design, a guided look at the Chelsea Flower Show Australian Garden, and a rare visit to Gentiana Nursery and private garden.
|
$75
|
40
|
Friday 2 October 11am–12.30pm
|
Tour of Heronswood Garden
|
Enjoy a guided visit to Heronswood Garden on the Mornington Peninsula, home of the Diggers Club. Explore ornamental borders, a productive kitchen garden, and Mediterranean plantings—all in support of the 3CR Gardening Show Radiothon.
|
$40
|
30
|
Sunday 4 October 10.30am–12pm
|
Tour of Cloudehill Gardens
|
Join us for a special guided tour of Cloudehill Gardens with creator Jeremy Francis, offering a rare chance to explore its iconic 'garden rooms' and vibrant cool-climate plantings through his eyes.
|
$40
|
30
|
Sunday 8 November 10am–12pm
|
Tour of Jindivick Garden and Composting Masterclass
|
Enjoy a special private tour of Anita and Paul Day's Jindivick Garden, where regenerative gardening principles are used. Followed with composting demonstrations, with Paul (AKA Compost Man) sharing a range of practical techniques. Tour and composting will be followed with a cuppa and cake on the deck.
|
$40
|
12
|
Sunday 15 November 1.00pm–2.30pm
|
Tour of Forest Glade Gardens
|
Join 3CR's Greg Boldiston for a guided tour of this stunning Mount Macedon landscape. Explore English, Japanese, woodland and fern gully gardens, and gain insights from the head gardener behind this iconic space.
|
$40
|
30
|
Saturday 20 December (Date TBC)
|
3CR Garden Party @ Ferny Creek
|
Join the 3CR Garden Show hosts for the most fabulous of garden parties! Cocktail or other alcoholic beverage on arrival, plus lots of delicious food and fun. Come and enjoy the wonderful facilities and garden at Ferny Creek and catch up with the 3CR Garden Show team!
|
$40
|
50
Vouchers
|
Provider
|
Details
|
Price
|
Qty
|
ABC Gardening Australia
|
2 x 6-issue subscription to ABC Gardening Australia magazine
|
$50
|
2
|
Bulleen Art And Garden
|
1 x $200 Voucher
|
$200
|
1
|
Up on the Rooftop
|
1 x $100 Gift Voucher
|
$100
|
1
|
Bosistos
|
1 x $100 eGift voucher to Bosisto's online store
|
$100
|
1
|
Kuranga
|
1 x $20 Voucher
|
$20
|
1
|
Tesselaar
|
8 x $50 Vouchers
|
$50
|
8
|
Fitzroy Nursery
|
2 x $50 Vouchers
|
$50
|
2
|
Yarra Edge Nursery
|
2 x $100 Vouchers
|
$100
|
2
|
CERES
|
1 x $150 Voucher
|
$150
|
1
|
Tiny Garden Growing
|
Video to Veg online consultation — personalised & tailored advice from an expert. Includes follow-up email, seedling buying guide, maintenance guide, and FREE copy of 'Getting Started Guide' eBook.
|
$90
|
1
|
Gentiana Nursery
|
10 x $100 Vouchers
|
$100
|
10
|
Mr Fox in a Box
|
1 x $300 Gift Voucher — Premium Garden Furniture
|
$300
|
1
|
Healthy Fresh Food Boxes
|
Voucher for Healthy Fresh Food Box (northside delivery only)
|
$100
|
1
|
Dicksonia Rare Plants
|
1 x $100 Voucher
|
$100
|
1
|
John Arnott Garden Consultation
|
Garden Consultation — $250 for a garden clinic located within 2hrs of metropolitan Melbourne
|
$250
|
1
Products
|
Business
|
Product Details
|
Price
|
Qty
|
Husqvarna
|
Balcony Set — 1x Micro Irrigation Balcony Set + 1x Easy Plus Water Computer
|
$150
|
1
|
Husqvarna
|
Garden Bed Set — 1x Micro Irrigation Garden Bed Set + 1x Easy Plus Water Computer
|
$220
|
1
|
Pip Magazine
|
2 x Pip Gardener's Inspiration Packs — each includes: 1-year print & digital subscription, latest Pip Magazine issue, Pip Garden Diary, Growing More Food eBook, and Pip Sow When Poster
|
$200
|
2
|
The Little Veggie Patch
|
Grow.Food.Anywhere (2024 Ed.) + Hand Trowel + Secateurs + All Year Round Seed Bundle
|
$175
|
1
|
Fud Compost
|
The best compost around!
|
$10
|
20
|
My Smart Garden
|
1 x Planting Spade — FD Ryan Tools
|
$45
|
1
|
My Smart Garden
|
1 x Round Hoe — FD Ryan Tools
|
$30
|
1
|
My Smart Garden
|
1 x Micro Bat Box — LaTrobe Wildlife Sanctuary
|
$80
|
1
|
Bush to Bowl
|
A bushtucker kit and spice kit
|
$150
|
1
|
Aussie Gardener
|
A matching canvas apron and kneeling pad
|
$80
|
1
|
Mr Fox in a Box
|
Artesian Cylinder Eco Board Wicking Planter Box
|
$400
|
1
|
Seasol
|
1.25 L Seaweed Solution
|
$30
|
17
|
Water Ups
|
WaterUps Square Planter — compact, versatile self-watering wicking bed designed for effortless, water-efficient gardening on deck, patio, or balcony
|
$90
|
6
|
Morris Outside
|
Long Glass Gardening Glove — S
|
$27
|
1
|
Morris Outside
|
Long Glass Gardening Glove — M
|
$27
|
1
|
Morris Outside
|
Long Glass Gardening Glove — L
|
$27
|
1
|
Morris Outside
|
Long Glass Gardening Glove — XL
|
$27
|
1
|
Morris Outside
|
Long Glass Gardening Glove — XXL
|
$27
|
1
|
Morris Outside
|
Oilskin Long Boot Guards (Large)
|
$90
|
1
|
Morris Outside
|
Boot Guards (Khaki) — Velcro Durapel Boot Guards
|
$35
|
2
|
Morris Outside
|
Boot Guard Heavy Duty Drill Cotton (Khaki)
|
$18
|
2
|
Morris Outside
|
Boot Guard Heavy Duty Drill Cotton (Green)
|
$18
|
2
|
Morris Outside
|
Boot Guards High Visibility — Day
|
$30
|
1
|
Morris Outside
|
Boot Guards High Visibility Khaki — Day
|
$30
|
1
|
Morris Outside
|
Boot Guards High Visibility — Night
|
$30
|
1
|
Morris Outside
|
Gardening Gloves — The Wicked Weeder — XS
|
$9
|
1
|
Morris Outside
|
Gardening Gloves — The Wicked Weeder — S
|
$9
|
1
|
Morris Outside
|
Gardening Gloves — The Wicked Weeder — M
|
$9
|
1
|
Morris Outside
|
Gardening Gloves — The Wicked Weeder — L
|
$9
|
1
|
Mr Kitly
|
375mm Self-watering Pot
|
$38
|
1
|
Mr Kitly
|
300mm Self-watering Pot
|
$24
|
1
|
Mr Kitly
|
250mm Self-watering Pot
|
$19
|
1
|
Mr Kitly
|
215mm Self-watering Pot
|
$14
|
1
|
Mr Kitly
|
170mm Self-watering Pot
|
$8
|
1
|
Open Gardens Victoria
|
Gift Card Sets
|
$15
|
33
|
Open Gardens Victoria
|
Tote Bag
|
$20
|
5
|
Open Gardens Victoria
|
Tea Towels
|
$20
|
11
|
Nangak Tamoree Wildlife Sanctuary
|
Microbat Box
|
$80
|
1
Books
Key: SH = Second Hand | HC = Hard Cover | PB = Paperback | DJ = Dust Jacket | PC = Plastic Covered | V = Vintage
|
Title
|
Author
|
Condition / Notes
|
Price
|
Qty
|
3000 Mile Garden
|
Phillips, Roger & Land, Leslie
|
SH, HC, DJ, PC — Good
|
$50
|
1
|
An Englishman's Garden
|
Hyams, Edward
|
SH, HC, DJ, PC, map, b&w plates, foxed pages — Good
|
$15
|
1
|
A Sense of Hummus
|
Anthony, Diana
|
SH, PB, bookplate — Very Good
|
$15
|
1
|
Auriculas for Everyone
|
Robinson, Mary A.
|
PB, colour ill — As New
|
$20
|
1
|
Auriculas, Their Care & Cultivation
|
Hyatt, Brenda
|
SH, PB, colour ill — Excellent
|
$25
|
1
|
Aussie Plant Finder
|
Hibbert, Margaret
|
SH, PB — Average
|
$20
|
1
|
Australian Country Style: Country Gardens
|
Wilson, Elizabeth
|
PB — Excellent
|
$25
|
1
|
Australian Rose Annual, 1984
|
|
SH, PB, V, colour plates — Very Good
|
$5
|
1
|
Australian Remarkable Trees
|
Allen, Richard and Baker, Kimbal
|
PB — New
|
$30
|
2
|
Avant-Gardening, A Guide to One-Upmanship
|
Titchmarsh, Alan
|
SH, HC — Excellent
|
$10
|
1
|
Bees and Beekeeping
|
Cedar and Stuart Anderson
|
HC — New
|
$40
|
1
|
Best of Permaculture
|
Max O. Lindegger & Robert Tap
|
SH, PB, V, b&w photos — Good
|
$15
|
1
|
The Beth Chatto Gardens
|
Unknown
|
SH, PB — As New
|
$10
|
1
|
Better Against a Wall
|
Buchan, Ursula
|
SH, HC — Good
|
$10
|
1
|
Blossom
|
Picker, Adriana
|
NEW! HC
|
$40
|
1
|
A Book of Roses (1939, first edition)
|
Ramsbottom, J.
|
SH, HC, V, colour plates — Good
|
$25
|
1
|
Botanica: Illustrated A-Z of over 10,000 Garden Plants
|
The Weekly Times
|
PB — As New
|
$30
|
1
|
Classic Roses
|
Beales, Peter
|
SH, HC, PC, V, colour plates — Very Good
|
$50
|
1
|
Climate Code Red
|
Spratt, David & Sutton, Philip
|
SH, PB — Excellent
|
$20
|
1
|
Climbers and Creepers
|
Allen Gilbert
|
SH, PB, V — As New
|
$15
|
2
|
Climbing Roses, Old & New
|
Thomas, Graham Stuart
|
SH, HC, PC, V, colour plates, b&w ill — Good
|
$40
|
1
|
Collector's Garden
|
Druse, Ken
|
SH, HC, PC, colour photos — Very Good
|
$35
|
1
|
Colour Dictionary Camellias
|
Macoboy, Stirling
|
SH, HC, DJ (slight damage), V, colour plates — Very Good
|
$20
|
1
|
Color Encyclopedia of Hostas
|
Grenfell, Diana & Shadrack, Michael
|
SH, HC, DJ (slight damage), colour pics — Good
|
$50
|
1
|
Commercial Hydroponics
|
John Mason
|
SH, PB, V, b&w photos — Good
|
$50
|
2
|
Complete Australian Gardener
|
Mellor, Olive
|
SH, HC, V, b&w photos — Good
|
$20
|
1
|
Curtis's Flower Garden Displayed, 120 Plates
|
Whittle, Tyler & Cook, Christopher
|
SH, HC, DJ — Very Good
|
$50
|
1
|
Encyclopedia of Cultivated Palms
|
Riffle, Robert Lee & Craft, Paul
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour plates — As New
|
$70
|
1
|
English Roses
|
Austin, David
|
SH, HC, DJ (slight damage) — Very Good
|
$30
|
1
|
Englishwoman's Garden
|
Lees-Milne, Alvilde & Verey, Rosemary
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Excellent
|
$80
|
1
|
Exotic Tropicals of Hawaii
|
Kepler, Angela K.
|
SH, PB, colour photos — Very Good
|
$15
|
1
|
Fabulous Foliage Plants
|
Rosemary Davis
|
SH, PB, colour photos — Very Good
|
$15
|
1
|
Flower Garden
|
Dillon, Helen
|
SH, HC, PC, colour illustrations & photos — As New
|
$20
|
1
|
Flowers from Old Adam's Garden
|
Guest, Sarah
|
SH, HC, DJ (Worn), V — Very Good
|
$20
|
1
|
Flowers of Shakespeare
|
Hunt, Doris
|
SH, HC, DJ (some damage), colour pics — Very Good
|
$20
|
1
|
Flowers of the World
|
Perry, Francis
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour pics — Very Good
|
$25
|
1
|
For Love of a Rose, creation of the Peace Rose
|
Ridge, Antonia
|
SH, PB — Good
|
$50
|
1
|
Fragrant Roses
|
Susan Irvine
|
SH, PB, colour photos — Excellent
|
$25
|
1
|
From Marie Antoinette's Garden
|
Elisabeth De Feydeau
|
SH, HC (some damage to cover), colour photos & illustrations — Excellent
|
$40
|
1
|
Gaia Book Organic Gardening
|
Patrick Holden
|
SH, PB (slight damage to back cover) — Very Good
|
$30
|
1
|
Garden Artistry
|
Dillon, Helen
|
SH, HC, PC, colour photos — Very Good
|
$30
|
1
|
Garden Bulbs for Australia & New Zealand
|
Hitchmough, James
|
SH, HC, DJ (slight tear) — Very Good
|
$25
|
1
|
Garden of a Thousand Roses (Paperback)
|
Susan Irvine
|
SH, PB, colour photos — As New
|
$20
|
2
|
Garden of a Thousand Roses (Hardcover)
|
Susan Irvine
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour photos, b&w illustrations — Very Good
|
$20
|
1
|
Gardener's Book of Days
|
Holly Kerr Forsyth
|
NEW!, PB, colour photos
|
$15
|
1
|
Gardener's Choice, Fine Plants for All Seasons
|
Hitchmough, James
|
SH, HC, colour photos — Very Good
|
$10
|
1
|
Garden Magic
|
George Carter
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — As New
|
$15
|
1
|
Gardens for All Seasons
|
Mary Horstall
|
SH, PB, slight tear to cover — Good
|
$25
|
1
|
Gardens of Eden
|
Holly Kerr Forsyth
|
SH, PB, colour photos — As New
|
$30
|
1
|
Gardens of New Zealand
|
Matthews, Barbara
|
SH, HC, DJ, PC, colour photos — Very Good
|
$10
|
1
|
Garden of Your Dreams
|
Albone, Charlie
|
NEW!, PB colour photos
|
$25
|
1
|
Going Bush
|
Edward Mundie
|
SH, PB — Good
|
$20
|
2
|
Ground Cover Plants
|
Fish, Margaret
|
SH, PB, b&w illustrations — Very Good
|
$20
|
1
|
Growing Bulbs (Hardcover)
|
Rix, Martyn
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour plates & b&w illustrations — Very Good
|
$20
|
1
|
Growing Bulbs (Paperback)
|
Simpson, A.G.W.
|
SH, PB, colour plates — Good
|
$10
|
1
|
Growing Clematis
|
Gubbins, Bridget
|
SH, PB, colour photos — Very Good
|
$15
|
1
|
Growing Conifers
|
John Mason
|
SH, PB, colour photos — As New
|
$15
|
3
|
Growing Easy Herbs
|
Penny Woodward
|
SH, HC, colour photos — As New
|
$50
|
3
|
Growing Ferns
|
John Mason
|
SH, PB, colour photos, b&w illustrations — As New
|
$15
|
2
|
Growing Honest Food
|
Gabriella Gomersall-Hubbard
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — As New
|
$30
|
1
|
Growing Old Fashioned Roses in Australia & NZ
|
Nottle, Trevor
|
SH, PB, colour & b&w photos — Good
|
$15
|
1
|
Habitat
|
Bishop, AB
|
New! HC
|
$30
|
1
|
Helen Dillon on Gardening
|
Helen Dillon
|
SH, PB — Good
|
$5
|
1
|
Hellebores, A Comprehensive Guide
|
Burrell & Tylor
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — As New
|
$50
|
1
|
Heritage of the Rose
|
Austin, David
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — As New
|
$50
|
1
|
Home Dairy
|
Ann Cliff
|
SH, PB, colour photos — As New
|
$25
|
2
|
Hydroponics for Everyone
|
Dr. S. Sutherland
|
SH, PB, colour photos — As New
|
$20
|
4
|
In the Garden of my Delights
|
Christine Lister
|
SH, HC — Excellent
|
$20
|
2
|
Japanese Maples: Momiji and Kaede
|
Vertrees, J.D.
|
SH, HC, DJ (slightly worn), colour photos — Very Good
|
$40
|
1
|
Keeping Your Own Free Range Pigs
|
Jen Owens
|
NEW!, PB, colour photos, out of print
|
$25
|
2
|
The Living Planet
|
Attenborough, David
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Very Good
|
$20
|
1
|
Lucky Ducks
|
Phoebe Thorndyke
|
SH, PB, colour photos & b&w illustrations — As New
|
$10
|
3
|
Madlands
|
Rose, Anna
|
SH, PB, water damage to top of text block — Good
|
$10
|
1
|
Makers of Heavenly Roses
|
Harkness, Jack
|
SH, HC, DJ, V, colour photos — Excellent
|
$30
|
1
|
Martha Goes Green — A Vegetarian Cookbook (spiral bound)
|
Friedlander, Ruth & Percival, Rosie
|
PB, spiral bound — Very Good
|
$5
|
1
|
Melbourne Pollinator Corridor Handbook
|
Cutting, Emma
|
NEW!, PB
|
$20
|
2
|
Mr Guilfoyle's Shakespearian Botany
|
edited by Diana E. Hill & Edmee H. Cudmore
|
NEW!, PB
|
$20
|
2
|
My Forests
|
Janine Burke
|
NEW!, HC
|
$25
|
3
|
My Garden Journal
|
Reader's Digest
|
NEW!, HC
|
$25
|
1
|
My World of Old Roses, Vol. 1
|
Griffiths, Trevor
|
SH, HC, DJ, PC, colour photos, inscription — Excellent
|
$25
|
1
|
My World of Old Roses, Vol. 2
|
Griffiths, Trevor
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Excellent
|
$25
|
1
|
Name that Flower: 3rd Edition
|
Ian Clarke and Helen Lee
|
NEW!, PB, colour photos
|
$30
|
1
|
Naturescapes: How to Create a Natural Australian Garden
|
Withers, Phillip and Bishop, A.B.
|
NEW!, HC, colour photos
|
TBC
|
1
|
New Englishwoman's Garden
|
Alvilde Lees-Milne and Rosemary Verey
|
SH, HC, DJ, PC, colour photos — As New
|
$30
|
1
|
Nutrition of Sports Turf in Australia
|
Berry Spencer
|
SH, PB — Very Good
|
$10
|
1
|
Old Shrub Roses
|
Graham Stuart Thomas
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Very Good
|
$15
|
1
|
Open Garden
|
Earwaker, Louise & Robertson, Neil
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Very Good
|
$20
|
1
|
Organic Farming
|
N Janardhan Rao and Amit Singsisodiya
|
SH, PB — Very Good
|
$10
|
1
|
Ornamental Conifers
|
Richard Bird
|
SH, HC, DJ — As New
|
$10
|
1
|
Oxford Companion to Gardens
|
Jellicoe, Geoffrey & Susan
|
SH, PB, colour & b&w photos — Excellent
|
$20
|
1
|
Permaculture One
|
Mollison, Bill & Holmgren, David
|
SH, PB — Good
|
$50
|
1
|
Pest Repellant Plants
|
Penny Woodward
|
SH, PB, colour photos — Excellent
|
$25
|
1
|
Pioneers in Gardening
|
Hadfield, Miles
|
SH, HC, DJ — Very Good
|
$10
|
1
|
The Plant Book
|
Huynh, Tammy
|
NEW!, HC
|
$40
|
1
|
Private Gardens of the Mediterranean
|
Jean Mus
|
SH, HC, DJ — Very Good
|
$30
|
1
|
Profitable Farming
|
J Mason
|
SH, PB, colour photos — As New
|
$20
|
1
|
Restore
|
Schwarz, Sandra
|
New! HC
|
$65
|
1
|
Rose Gardens of England
|
Gibson, Michael
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — As New
|
$10
|
1
|
Roses
|
Coats, Peter
|
SH, HC, DJ, V colour & b&w illustrations — Excellent
|
$20
|
1
|
Roses
|
Phillips, Roger & Rix, Martyn
|
SH, PB, colour photos — Very Good
|
$20
|
1
|
Roses, History, Development & Cultivation
|
Pemberton, The Rev. Joseph H.
|
SH, HC, V, b&w illustrations, foxed text block — Good
|
$35
|
1
|
Saxifrages of Europe
|
David Webb and Richard Gornall
|
SH, HC, DJ, foxing on endpapers, colour & b&w photos — Very Good
|
$10
|
1
|
Seeds of Change, Adelaide Botanic Garden
|
Aitken, Richard
|
SH, HC, DJ — Excellent
|
$80
|
1
|
Sempervivum and Jovibarba
|
Howard and Sally Wills
|
SH, PB — Excellent
|
$50
|
1
|
Sharp Gardening
|
Christopher Holliday
|
SH, HC, DJ — Excellent
|
$30
|
1
|
Soulscape – Connecting Gardens to Landscape
|
Shaw, Peter
|
Signed! New! HC
|
$70
|
2
|
Starting a Garden or Landscape Business
|
John Mason
|
SH, PB — Very Good
|
$15
|
2
|
Starting a Nursery or Herb Farm
|
John Mason
|
SH, PB — Very Good
|
$15
|
2
|
The Rookie Gardener
|
Foster, Chloe
|
Signed, NEW!, HC
|
$40
|
2
|
The Waterways Australian Native Garden
|
Bishop, AB & Stewart, Angus
|
NEW! HC
|
$40
|
1
|
Tomatoes for Everyone
|
Gilbert, Allen
|
SH, PB — As New
|
$20
|
1
|
Treasured Perennials
|
Thomas, Graham Stuart
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Very Good
|
$20
|
1
|
Tulips
|
Killingback, Stanley
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Very Good
|
$15
|
1
|
Twentieth Century Roses
|
Beales, Peter
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Excellent
|
$20
|
1
|
Unusual Plants
|
Chatto, Beth
|
SH, PB — Good
|
$10
|
1
|
Urban Escapees, The
|
Ramage, Susan
|
NEW!, HC, children's picture book
|
$10
|
1
|
Very Small Garden, The
|
Baxendale, Martin
|
SH, HC, DJ — Very Good
|
$5
|
1
|
View from a Window
|
Angel, Heather
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Very Good
|
$10
|
1
|
Visions of Paradise
|
Schinz, Marina
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Excellent
|
$20
|
1
|
Visions of Roses
|
Beales, Peter
|
SH, HC, DJ, colour photos — Excellent
|
$20
|
1
|
Windfalls — Preserves & Other Country Secrets
|
Sue Ruchel
|
SH, PB — Excellent
|
$18
|
1
|
Year Round Bulb Garden
|
Mathew, Brian
|
SH, HC, DJ — Excellent
|
$20
|
1