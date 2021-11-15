Get your radical summer attire sorted!

15th November 2021
3CR Radical Radio Tshirt

We have new stock of our Radical Radio Tees featuring the iconic antenna design by artist Emily Floyd. As well as our basic black there's a range of great pastel and primary colours in a variety of sizes. And, for those radical little people, we have a short run of kids tees available too. For just $30 adults or $20 kids you can get yourself a local, ethically manufactured and printed tee that supports radical community radio. We can send one out in the post, and there’s click and collect from our 21 Smith St Fitzroy Studios. Or, if you are fully vaxxed you can drop in and browse our tshirt rack during business hours. Buy one online now. 

