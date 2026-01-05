Fundraising and Events job opportunity

Do you have experience in fundraising and event coordination and a passion for community radio? We're looking for a person with at least 2 years experience in fundraising and event management. They will have experience in data management, marketing and communications, writing for online audiences and social media. They will be an excellent communicator, adept at managing multiple deadlines and tasks, whilst maintaining a focus on our strategic goals. Ideally, they will have existing knowledge of 3CR and demonstrable experience in fundraising for progressive community organisations. More details here.

