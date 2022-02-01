February is the month to subscribe

Are you a strong supporter of independent, radical, community radio? Make sure you’re a 3CR subscriber in February 2022. Every week you can listen live, on demand, or via podcast to anti-fascist analysis, industrial relations news and views from a worker’s perspective, community action addressing the global climate crisis, Indigenous communities fight for sovereignty, Palestinian perspectives or to any of the art and music programs 3CR champions. Become a member today. Pictured: Talgium Edwards broadcasting live on Invasion Day 2022 from the 50th Anniversary of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, Canberra.