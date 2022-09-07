Done By Law trivia night

Trivia is BACK baby! That's right, Done By Law's legendary trivia night returns to light up the social calendars of the best and brightest minds in Melbourne. Expect another evening of sparkling wit, cunning competition and of course, the glorious glory of sweet sweet victory (which could be yours by the way). This your first year? Welcome!! You might just be the best among us, but you'll have to strut your stuff to prove it! And yes, before you faint - the competition will end, as it always does, with limbo, and it will be fabulous. Why are we assembling you ask? To raise much needed funds for the incredible 3CR, the fiercely grassroots radio station which hosts Done By Law. Friday 21 October at Collingwood Town Hall. More information and tickets here.