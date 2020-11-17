Done By Law Trivia Night

Done By Law are taking their annual trivia night fundraiser to the air this year with a triviathon event streaming in audio and video on THIS Thursday 19 November from 7pm. There'll be competitive trivia, limbo in your living room and requests and dedications on the Justice Jukebox. Entry by donation here - you can also purchase some party perks. If you can't make the event but want to support this fundraiser anyway, you can donate here. Every contribution is appreciated, however small or large. See you at the triviathon!